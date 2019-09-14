close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Sky is Pink

Priyanka gets teary-eyed at TIFF premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink'

Actress Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood after a hiatus with the upcoming film, "The Sky is Pink". The October release had its world premire at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday.

Priyanka gets teary-eyed at TIFF premiere of &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039;

Toronto: Actress Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood after a hiatus with the upcoming film, "The Sky is Pink". The October release had its world premire at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday.

For Priyanka, it was an emotional gala. Videos doing the rounds on Internet show a teary-eyed Priyanka hugging the film's director Shonali Bose at the premiere.

"The Sky Is Pink" is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.

At the do, Priyanka enthralled fans in a stylish grey-and-black frill dress. Farhan was accommpanied by his beau Shibani Dandekar.

Priyanka's pop star hubby Nick Jonas couldn't make it to the premiere but he makes sure to congratulate her on social media.

"Congrats Priyanka and the entire 'The Sky is Pink' team on your TIFF premiere," Nick wrote on Instagram Story.

Sharing Nick's post, Priyanka thanked her "baby".

Tags:
The Sky is PinkPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Rajini, Akshay's '2:0' fails to weave magic in China

Must Watch

PT3M29S

5W1H: Maharashtra government says 'No' to implementation of Motor Vehicle Act