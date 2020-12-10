हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shares Coolie No.1 song stills!

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh who was witness to the iconic moves being choreographed 25 years back, was thrilled to watch over the shoot of the new song.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shares Coolie No.1 song stills!

New Delhi: The new dance anthem from 'Coolie No. 1' 'Husn Hai Suhana' reprised from the 90s is out and fans are already liking it. In a fresh avatar, new-age actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan can be seen reliving the magic once again on the reel.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh who was witness to the iconic moves being choreographed 25 years back, was thrilled to watch over the shoot of the new song for Coolie No. 1.

She says, "For my brother Jackky and me, to watch over the shoot of the new 'Husn Hai Suhana' was fun, nostalgic, and honestly, more than anything else it was all about the details we wanted to get right. Right from the ambience to the costumes to the choreography because we had so much magic to live up to. We wanted to ensure that the level of creativity scaled by the original was respected. We shot the song in a set of a suite of a 5-star hotel which we recreated. It was redone to the last inch to look like a grand set of a mega-musical. It was a sight to see Varun and Sara rehearsing endlessly with all their heart and energy. We had a blast shooting it and I hope, audiences will groove to it once again."

Coolie No. 1 will release on Amazon Prime on December 25.

 

