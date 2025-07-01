Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924919https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/project-hail-mary-trailer-out-ryan-gosling-is-on-a-space-mission-to-save-the-earth-2924919.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RYAN GOSLING

Project Hail Mary Trailer Out: Ryan Gosling Is On A Space Mission To Save The Earth

Directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the film is set for release on March 20, 2026. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Project Hail Mary Trailer Out: Ryan Gosling Is On A Space Mission To Save The Earth (Source:IMDb)

New Delhi: Ryan Gosling is headed to space in this thrilling first trailer of Project Hail Mary, the latest action-packed sci-fi adventure from directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie).

Trailer:

The film is slated to release in theaters all over India on March 20, 2026, as part of the multi-year international theatrical distribution deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring wide release across key global markets, including India.

 Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up on a spaceship far from Earth with no memory of who he is or why he's there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction...but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Joining Gosling is an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and written by Drew Goddard, the film is produced by Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, and Ryan Gosling.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK