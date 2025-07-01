Project Hail Mary Trailer Out: Ryan Gosling Is On A Space Mission To Save The Earth

New Delhi: Ryan Gosling is headed to space in this thrilling first trailer of Project Hail Mary, the latest action-packed sci-fi adventure from directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie).

Trailer:

The film is slated to release in theaters all over India on March 20, 2026, as part of the multi-year international theatrical distribution deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring wide release across key global markets, including India.

Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up on a spaceship far from Earth with no memory of who he is or why he's there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction...but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Joining Gosling is an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and written by Drew Goddard, the film is produced by Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, and Ryan Gosling.