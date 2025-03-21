Pulkit Samrat And Isabelle Kaif-Starrer Suswagatam Khushamadeed Locks New Release Date

New Delhi: The romantic-comedy-drama 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif has been making noise ever since announcement. The film that promises to deliver a heartwarming message of love, unity, and acceptance is all set for a grand theatrical release in cinemas on 16th May 2025.

The film features the fresh pairing of talented Pulkit Samrat along with the debutant Isabelle Kaif. Pulkit Samrat’s signature charm and Isabelle Kaif’s fresh screen presence are sure to give a delightful cinematic experience to the audiences. It blends humour, romance, and a universal appealing narrative that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Set against vibrant backdrop, the movie showcases a unique cross-cultural love story, emphasizing the power of togetherness in today’s divided world.

Speaking about the film, Pulkit Samrat said, "Am happy to be a part of a good story and a good team. Am glad that the makers believe so much in the film that in spite of so many hurdles, date changes, etc., we are finally gonna release the film that we’ve made with so much love! It’s been years of wait and now I can’t wait for the audiences to watch this work of heart and labour!"

Isabelle Kaif, as Noor, shared, "Being part of this film has been a wonderful experience. Working with Pulkit and director Dhiraj has been great. We had a lovely time shooting, and I hope the audience enjoys the film!"

Director Dhiraj Kumar shared his vision for the film “Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ is a story that conveys a strong message of love and togetherness. This film serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and I am sure that the film will touch every heart.”

“Suswagatam Khushamadeed”, is produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, Suneel Rao and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. It brings an ensemble cast of talented actors like Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, Late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, Sajjad Delafrooz together in this romantic comedy.

The music of the film will be released under the prestigious banner of Zee Music Company and film will be released nationwide on 16th May 2025 by the Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productios, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment and U Entertainment.