RAHU KETU

Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma Seek Divine Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, along with producer Suraj Singh, sought divine blessings at Delhi’s Hanuman Mandir ahead of the January 16 release of their upcoming comedy Rahu Ketu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma Seek Divine Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release(Image: Instagram)

As the release of the upcoming Bollywood comedy Rahu Ketu draws closer, actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, along with producer Suraj Singh, paid a spiritual visit to the national capital to seek divine blessings. The trio visited the iconic Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, Delhi, ahead of the film’s scheduled release on January 16.

Visit to Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir

A video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani captured Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and other members of the Rahu Ketu team performing temple rituals at Sri Hanuman Mandir. Braving Delhi’s winter chill, the actors were seen dressed in warm clothing as they offered prayers and chanted “Jai Bajrang Bali,” seeking spiritual support for the film’s success.

About the Film Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is a comedy that blends astrology with humour, offering a quirky take on belief systems and everyday chaos. Backed by BLive Production and Zee Studios, the film promises light-hearted yet thoughtful entertainment, combining fantasy elements with relatable situations.

Trailer Launch and Makers’ Message

The makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer on Instagram, accompanying it with the caption:
“Ek kahani, sadiyo purani. Kahani ke do kirdaar, aadhe rakshas, aadhe devata samajhdaar!”
The trailer hints at a fun-filled narrative rooted in mythology and comedy.

Earlier Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple

In December 2025, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and producer Suraj Singh had also visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain. Dressed in traditional attire, the team participated in temple rituals and chanted “Har Har Mahadev,” reflecting a shared sense of gratitude and faith ahead of the film’s release.

