New Delhi: Fresh off the shoot of his upcoming project Glory, Pulkit Samrat has already dived into his next film, Rahu Ketu. A leaked video from the film's set in Kasol is now making waves online, generating massive buzz among fans. Touted as a high-concept drama, Pulkit’s intense on-set presence has only added to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Originally shared by Instagram user @budhib792, the behind-the-scenes clip shows Pulkit deeply involved in a shoot, offering a rare and candid look at the actor on set. The footage has sparked excitement on social media, with fans eager to see what's in store next.

The actor's recent post also grabbed attention. In a playful Instagram story, Pulkit asked fans to guess his location, offering three options — with the majority voting for Kasol. He also shared a video of in the background, paired with a caption., ''Not a place but a pause. Kasol is where the mind unpacks and the heart re-dreams!''

Earlier, Pulkit Samrat announced the film along with an update from the shoot on Instagram. The post featured him with Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma, offering a glimpse into the on-set camaraderie and a heartfelt clip of the puja ceremony.

The actor captioned the post as''Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!” The post featured him with Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie on set.

Director Vipul Vig, best known for penning hits like 'Fukrey' franchise, is all set to infuse his trademark quirky humour into his directorial venture. With Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma joining forces with actress Shalini Pandey, the film is shaping up to be a fun-filled entertainer packed with unexpected twists.

Backed by Zee Studios, Rahu Ketu is scheduled to release in 2025. With filming currently underway in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh.

Fans awaits more updates and glimpses from the set.