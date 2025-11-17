Punjab & Haryana HC Disposes Of PIL Seeking Title Change For Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking changes to the title and certification of the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, amid mounting pressure from members of the Ahir community.

Petition Alleges Historical Distortion and Misrepresentation of War Heroes

The petition, filed by the Sanyukt Akhir Regiment Morcha, demanded that the title be changed from 120 Bahadur (also referred to in the plea as 120 Veer Bahadur) to 120 Veer Ahir. The organisation alleged that the film distorts historical facts about the 1962 Battle of Rezang La and diminishes the role of Ahir soldiers by presenting the story as the singular heroism of a fictionalised character, “Major Shaitan Singh Bhati," as per report by Live Law.

The bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, however, refused to entertain the plea, noting that the petitioners had already approached the competent authority under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act. The Union Government informed the court that it would decide the pending review within two days, ahead of the film’s scheduled release on Friday, November 21.

“Why are you so sensitive about what name has to be given to the movie...you have just seen the trailer, the bravery of the soldier will have to be seen in 2 hrs movie,” the bench remarked as per the same report.

The petitioners had argued that both the Ministry of Defence and the Central Board of Film Certification failed to ensure historical accuracy or consult relevant stakeholders, calling the certification process arbitrary and contrary to principles laid down in landmark rulings such as Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978) and Union of India v. R. Gandhi (2010).

After hearing arguments, the court disposed of the matter, recording that the government would promptly decide the petitioners’ representation regarding the film’s certification.

About '120 Bahadur'

The filmmakers recently shared the official trailer on Instagram, describing 120 Bahadur as “based on a true story that shaped our nation's history,” and extending special thanks to Amitabh Bachchan.

The film features an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, along with senior actors Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is slated for theatrical release on November 21, 2025.