New Delhi: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. With overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and immense love from audiences, the film set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema, opening to a record-breaking ₹72 crore. But that was just the beginning—the film has shattered all records, earning an extraordinary ₹621 crore within its first three days, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this historic milestone. Adding to its triumph, the film collected a staggering ₹86 crore net in Hindi on Sunday alone.

The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to scale new heights, setting benchmarks with each passing day. With exceptional word of mouth and packed theaters, the film is experiencing phenomenal growth and an upward trajectory like no other. After opening with ₹72 crore on Day 1, it maintained its momentum with ₹59 crore on Day 2 and surged to ₹74 crore on Day 3, making it the biggest non-holiday event in Indian cinema. Now, with an incredible ₹86 crore collected on Sunday, the film has delivered the highest single-day collection yet, solidifying its place as a cinematic phenomenon.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles has set the Box Office on 'wildfire'.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.