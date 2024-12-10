Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Continues Dominance At Box Office With Rs 48 Cr On Monday, Marks Highest Non-Holiday Collection For A Film

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun and National crush Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed ruling hearts, and how! Arriving as the biggest film of the year, the film is proving its mettle across the board. With tremendous excitement even before its release, the film is now dominating the box office, creating new records every day. Currently holding strong, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) collected ₹48 Cr. on Monday, marking the highest non-holiday collection for a film.

Pushpa Hargiz Nahi Jhukega. This statement proved very correct looking at Pushpa 2: The Rule's (Hindi) box office journey. After opening with ₹72 crores on Day 1, it maintained its momentum with ₹59 crore on Day 2 Friday, and surged to ₹74 crore on Day 3, Saturday, making it the biggest non-holiday event in Indian cinema, and then collected ₹86 crore collected on Day 4, Sunday. Now the film has collected ₹48 Cr. on Day 5, Monday which is the highest non-holiday collection for a film

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series.

The film was released on December 5, 2024.