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  • /‘Pyre’ trailer out: 18-award winner starring non-actor elderly duo hits Indian theatres on THIS date

‘Pyre’ trailer out: 18-award winner starring non-actor elderly duo hits Indian theatres on THIS date

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s acclaimed film Pyre, which features non-professional elderly actors from Uttarakhand and has won 18 international awards, unveiled its trailer ahead of its pan-India theatrical release on October 30 in Hindi and Malayalam.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
‘Pyre’ trailer out: 18-award winner starring non-actor elderly duo hits Indian theatres on THIS date
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