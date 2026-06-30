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Queen 2 shoot wraps: Kangana Ranaut completes filming, post-production begins

Queen 2 has officially wrapped filming, with Kangana Ranaut announcing the completion of the shoot as the highly anticipated sequel now moves into post-production ahead of its theatrical release.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Queen 2 shoot wraps: Kangana Ranaut completes filming, post-production begins
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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