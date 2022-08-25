NewsEntertainmentMovies
R Balki's romantic psychopath thriller 'Chup' release date LOCKED!

Chup release date: The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. 

Aug 25, 2022

New Delhi: Filmmaker R Balki's Chup happens to be one of his most ambitious films. Releasing on September 23, 2022, the film is a romantic psychopath thriller, a thought he had after Cheeni Kum and decided to write it much later. The poster reveals the release date.

Speaking of the same R Balki said, "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!"

Headlining a power-packed cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, the south cinema Superstar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. 

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant. Lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.

 

 

