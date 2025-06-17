Advertisement
R. Madhavan And Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Romantic-Comedy Aap Jaisa Koi To Premiere On THIS Date

Directed by Vivek Soni, Aap Jaisa Koi brings R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh together in a heartfelt modern romance, streaming on Netflix from July 11.

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
R. Madhavan And Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Romantic-Comedy Aap Jaisa Koi To Premiere On THIS Date (Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)

Mumbai: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming film 'Aap Jaisa Koi' has finally got a release date.

Set to stream on OTT giant Netflix, the hype to watch R Madhavan and Fatima Shaikh in a romantic-comedy genre has been on cloud nine ever since the makers released the movie's first look few months ago.

The makers have now announced the release date of the film. It is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from July 11.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Starring R. Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' brings together two opposites in a story that's as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

Marking Madhavan's return to the genre he is loved for - romance- the film offers a fresh take on relationships -- blending humor, vulnerability, and warmth against a layered backdrop of family ties and personal rediscovery.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni. The filmmaker says that 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is set to showcase a modern romance which highlights the need for real connections in today's world.

"Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to present a love story that's tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that Netflix viewers truly connect with. It's a modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today's world," said Vivek Soni.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainments.

