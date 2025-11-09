Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

R Madhavan’s Intense First Look From Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Unveiled - Meet ‘Charioteer Of Karma’

R Madhavan’s commanding first look as the ‘Charioteer of Karma’ from Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ has been unveiled, showcasing him in a powerful and strategic avatar.

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
R Madhavan’s Intense First Look From Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Unveiled - Meet ‘Charioteer Of Karma’(Image: @officialjiostudios/Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar' shared the character poster of actor R Madhavan from the movie on Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' stars an ensemble cast that includes Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Ranveer Singh introduced R Madhavan as "Charioteer of Karma".

According to the poster, R Madhavan is expected to play the role of a wealthy and powerful man who appears to be the master of strategy.

In the poster, R Madhavan is seen sitting on a sofa with a menacing expression as he stares at the camera.

Actor Arjun Rampal's first look from Aditya Dhar's upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar has also been unveiled.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Saturday to share the new poster of the film, revealing Rampal in a rugged, never-before-seen look.

In the poster, Rampal can be seen sporting short-cropped hair, a thick beard, and dark aviators, holding a lit cigar with a steely expression. The smoky background, paired with his intense glare, gives off an unmistakable air of danger and mystery.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Transforms Into ‘Angel of Death’ In New Poster Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar

Sharing Rampal's look, Ranveer captioned the post, calling Rampal an "Angel of Death", and also confirmed that the trailer for the highly anticipated film will drop on November 12.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section, praising Rampal's fierce transformation.

The film's title track, 'Jogi', released earlier this month, features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

The song, originally titled 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu' (Jogi), also marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind and was featured in the film's first-look teaser.

Dhurandhar, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, promises to be a dark and action-packed thriller, with intense face-offs between Ranveer Singh and other A-listers.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, followed by a Netflix premiere.

