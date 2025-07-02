R. Madhavan’s National Award-Winning Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Turns 3 – A Tribute To Truth And Triumph

New Delhi: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect completed its 3 years A deeply personal and courageous project, the film marked R. Madhavan’s transformation from actor to auteur. Today, as Rocketry celebrates its third anniversary, it stands tall as a timeless tribute to truth, science, and the spirit of resilience.

Based on the life of aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry wasn’t just about telling a story, it was about reclaiming one.

More than a film, Rocketry was an act of justice. It shone a light on a man wronged by the very system he served. And in doing so, it brought long-overdue recognition to Nambi Narayanan's immense contributions to India’s space program. Behind the scenes, R. Madhavan and producer Vijay Moolan made the critical decision to rewrite Google’s algorithmic history, ensuring the truth about Narayanan rose above years of misinformation.

Reflecting on the film’s impact over the past three year, R. Madhavan responded saying, “WE made it happen bro… with God’s grace.”

Check out the post:



Released in multiple languages and celebrated globally, the film struck a chord with both audiences and critics for its sincerity, emotional depth, and purpose. Its impact was rightfully acknowledged when Rocketry was honoured with the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

And R. Madhavan’s momentum hasn’t slowed. After delivering a powerful turn in Kesari Chapter 2, he's now gearing up for his highly anticipated role as Shrirenu in Aap Jaisa Koi, premiering July 11 on Netflix.