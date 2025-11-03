Advertisement
RA ONE

'Ra. One' Sequel Possible, Says Shah Rukh Khan If Director Anubhav Sinha Agrees

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about the possibility of a sequel to his 2011 sci-fi 'Ra.One' during a special fan interaction on his 60th birthday.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
The film, which was released during Diwali on October 26, 2011, was produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. Despite its massive scale and special effects, 'Ra.One' did not perform as well as expected at the box office.

While interacting with fans, SRK shared that he made the film with "passion" and hoped to start a new trend in Indian cinema, especially for Indian superhero movies.

He shared, "It was a new kind of film. It was very close to my heart. Anubhav made it with great effort and dedication. I was expecting it to start a new trend. I always feel that since I am in such a privileged position, I should make films that inspire others to try new things. I thought when I made Ra. One, people would say, 'What a superhero film!' Not just a superhero film, but also one about visual effects, and that new studios would open here. I thought a lot of things would change, but it didn't go that way."
Despite that, he said the film "did really well" and was appreciated by audiences. Shah Rukh added that perhaps the film would be "more acceptable" today due to the growth of technology. "Maybe back then, people were not as familiar with things like PlayStation or iPads, but today they are. So the film might connect better now," he said.

When asked if a sequel could happen, the actor smiled and hinted that it could be possible. "Yes, if Anubhav ever decides, because only he can make it. He worked very hard on it. Maybe one day, if the time is right, we can do it. But it's easier now. Back then, I had lost almost 8 kilos wearing that costume," Shah Rukh said.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal. The sci-fi film follows the story of a video game that brings its villain to life, creating chaos in the real world. 

