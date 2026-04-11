Raaka cast fees REVEALED: Deepika Padukone reportedly being paid 7 times less than Allu Arjun

Raaka cast fees REVEALED: Raaka, directed by Atlee, is already generating significant buzz as it brings together Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun for the first time. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, making it one of the most anticipated pan-India releases in the coming years.

Reported Salary Disparity Grabs Attention

The upcoming big-budget film Raaka has sparked conversation over a reported pay gap between its lead actors. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the film, mounted on an estimated Rs 700 crore budget, features a stark difference in remuneration.

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Deepika Paid Seven Times Less Than Allu Arjun?

As per the report, Allu Arjun is said to be earning around Rs 175 crore for his role, while Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid Rs 25 crore, nearly seven times less than her co-star. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is believed to be receiving approximately Rs 5 crore.

No Official Confirmation Yet

It is important to note that the makers have not officially confirmed these figures, and the authenticity of the reported salaries remains unverified.

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Allu Arjun to Play Triple Role

The same report suggests that Allu Arjun will be seen in a triple role in the film, portraying a cop, a half-human, half-monster character, and the father of the two. This ambitious character arc is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

First Poster Unveiled on Birthday

The makers recently unveiled the first poster of Raaka on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The striking visual features the actor with his face partially concealed behind thick fur, complemented by a sharp, tusk-like detail. His intense and mysterious gaze hints at a larger-than-life cinematic world.

Ensemble Cast

In addition to the lead trio, reports indicate that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor may appear in pivotal roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is being mounted on a grand scale.

The team is expected to begin its next shooting schedule in Mumbai soon, with filming likely to continue through the year. If all goes according to plan, production on Raaka is anticipated to wrap up by the end of 2026, setting the stage for a major theatrical release.