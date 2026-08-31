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Race 4 casting update: Makers dismiss Aamir Khan reports, say cast is not finalised yet

The makers of Race 4 have dismissed reports claiming Aamir Khan has been finalised as the lead, clarifying that the cast of the highly anticipated fourth instalment is still under discussion.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Race 4 casting update: Makers dismiss Aamir Khan reports, say cast is not finalised yet

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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