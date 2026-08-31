Race 4 casting update: Makers dismiss Aamir Khan reports, say cast is not finalised yet

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end. Until then, we kindly request everyone to wait for an official confirmation before reporting or sharing any information (sic).”