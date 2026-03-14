‘Raftaar’: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s edge-of-the-seat drama backed by Patralekhaa set for July 2026 release

Mumbai : Actors RajKummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen together in a new film titled 'Raftaar'.



Amazon MGM Studios took to its Instagram account on Saturday to announce that the film, described as a "powerful edge-of-the-seat drama", is set to arrive in theatres on July 24, 2026.

'Raftaar' is set in the competitive world of the education industry. The story follows a fast-growing start-up and the lives of two ambitious individuals whose goals begin to clash as they chase success. As money and power enter the picture, their relationship is put to the test.



The film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film. The story and screenplay are written by Rohan Narula, while Tarun Bali serves as the executive producer.



Along with RajKummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, the film also features Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.



Further details about the project are still under wraps.



Meanwhile, Rao also has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in 'Nikam', a film based on the life of noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.



Keerthy, on the other hand, was last seen in the Telugu film 'Revolver Rita'. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay, among others. Revolver Rita hit theatres on November 28 last year.