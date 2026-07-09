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  • /Raghav Juyal describes his ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ character ‘unapologetically over the top'

Raghav Juyal describes his ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ character ‘unapologetically over the top'

Actor Raghav Juyal's 'Bhai tera star hai' trailer is out now. Starring Sanjay Kapoor, Chanadan Roy Sanyal, Niharika NM, Niki Aneja Walia, and other actors in pivotal.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Raghav Juyal describes his ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ character ‘unapologetically over the top'
Image Credit: IMDb

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