/Raghav Juyal leads comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' teaser unveils star-studded cast - Watch

Mumbai: Actors Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,’ a comic entertainer, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal. The makers on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the film’s vibrant ensemble cast, giving a closer look at the talented faces who will bring this comic entertainer to life. The film is headlined by Raghav as Ajay Singh.