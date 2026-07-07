Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Raghav Juyal leads comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' teaser unveils star-studded cast - Watch

Raghav Juyal leads comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' teaser unveils star-studded cast - Watch

‘Bhai Tera Star Hai' teaser: Raghav Juyal is all set to headline the upcoming comedy-drama Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal. The makers have unveiled the teaser, offering a first look at the film’s ensemble cast and promising a rollercoaster of humour, drama and chaos.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Raghav Juyal leads comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' teaser unveils star-studded cast - Watch
Image Credit: movie stills

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Raghav Juyal leads comic entertainer ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' teaser unveils star-studded cast - Watch
Bhai Tera Star Hai6 min ago
2
pakistan education crisis13 min ago
3
Strait of Malacca32 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202634 min ago
5
lohagad fort murder case35 min ago