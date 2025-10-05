Raghav Juyal Opens Up About His Dream To Headline ABCD 3 After Kill and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

New Delhi: After receiving massive appreciation for his performances in The Ba***ds of Bollywood as Parvaiz and in Kill, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has now opened up about another dream. The actor, who was previously part of the ABCD franchise, has expressed his desire to headline the third installment of the dance film.

While interacting with fans at a recent event in Mumbai, Raghav said,“I have a dream. Many years ago, I did ABCD 2, and I was dancing in it — but on the side. My dream is to do ABCD 3, and this time, I want to be in the middle. I’ll be the hero. And when I manifest, it has to happen, right?”

His statement left fans buzzing with excitement, many joining him in manifesting the dream.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal’s Hilarious Scene With Emraan Hashmi Steals Show In Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing On Internet'

Raghav Juyal’s Iconic Performance Wins Hearts

Raghav Juyal, who plays Parvaiz in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has captured viewers’ attention with his portrayal of a die-hard Emraan Hashmi fan. One memorable dialogue from the series — “Saara Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf” has struck a chord with audiences.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Raghav expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love the scene has received.

“Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe,” he shared. (We got an amazing response — Aryan and I had expected it. I worked hard on myself and brought something fresh to the table. I truly enjoyed the experience.)

He went on to reveal the emotional depth behind the scene:“Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene — bahut hi dil se kiya maine. Agar main comedy karne ki koshish karta toh ajeeb ho jaati, lekin dil se maine aansoo nikale aur woh gaana gaya. Maine specially Arabic version gaya.”

(Emraan sir came, and that scene happened — I actually started crying during the shoot! It came together so naturally. I did it straight from the heart. If I had tried to make it comedic, it would have felt awkward, but I genuinely shed tears and sang the song — even a special Arabic version.)

Raghav mentioned that the Arabic rendition was added to lend a humorous touch to the emotional moment.

Off-Screen Chemistry Between Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal

When asked about his off-screen bond with Aryan Khan, Raghav described their dynamic as “ghatak” (lethal).

“Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khudafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai!”

He emphasized their strong camaraderie and creative synergy, calling their on-screen partnership explosive.

What’s Next for Raghav Juyal

Up next, Raghav will be seen in King, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, and is also gearing up for his much-anticipated Telugu debut with actor Nani.