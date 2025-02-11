Raghav Juyal’s Fans Go All Out To Celebrate His First IIFA Nomination For 'Kill'

Raghav Juyal, known for his electrifying dance moves and unique comic timing, has won hearts yet again—not just with his performances but also with his inspiring journey in the entertainment industry. His dedication and hard work have led him to a major milestone: his first-ever IIFA nomination for his role in Kill.

To celebrate this achievement, Juyal’s passionate fans turned metro stations into a tribute zone, displaying his nomination details on large digital screens and encouraging people to vote for him. The grand gesture reflects the deep admiration his fans hold for him and their excitement over his recognition.

At a recent event, Raghav reflected on his journey, sharing, “I sometimes have no idea what happens in life. I came here to become a backdrop dancer and became one too. It has taken me 14 years to tell everyone that I am an actor. Thank you so much, everyone.”

This heartfelt celebration by his fans is proof of the unbreakable bond between an artist and his supporters. It’s a moment of triumph not just for Raghav but for everyone who has followed his journey, making his IIFA nomination all the more special.