Raghav Juyal’s Hilarious Scene With Emraan Hashmi Steals Show In Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing On Internet'

New Delhi: Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood is garnering attention for its quirky and edgy concept. The movie, which stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Mona Singh, also features a long list of cameos from Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

However, one particular scene featuring Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal has gone viral, with the internet showering it with praise.

A user posted a clip from the scene in which Raghav Juyal’s character, Parvaiz, appears obsessed with Emraan. He is seen singing Kaho Na Kaho, leaving the actor stunned.

Raghav Juyal’s Hilarious Tribute to Emraan Hashmi is the Best Thing on the Internet Today.#TheBadsOfBollywood #EmraanHashmi #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/slM2C5U4Ko — Saransh (@lonewolfonx) September 18, 2025

Netizens React

“Raghav Juyal’s hilarious tribute to Emraan Hashmi is the best thing on the internet today,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Raghav Juyal killed this sequence with Emraan.”

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also praised the actor, posting on X: “Raghav Juyal bhai kya ho tum.”

A fan wrote, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the best entertainment show of the year. Emraan Hashmi sir’s role wasn’t just a cameo, it stole all our hearts. His combo with Raghav Juyal is a blockbuster.”

Another added, “The funniest scene of #TheBadsOfBollywood – hands down the best moment of the whole episode! Raghav Juyal’s comedy in front of Emraan Hashmi absolutely stole the show.”

In another scene, Raghav tells Emraan that the entire Bollywood is on one side, while Emraan Hashmi stands alone on the other. Donning a t-shirt with Emraan’s face, he hugs him and says, “Pehle bhi kaha hai, ab bhi kahunga, marte dum tak karta rahunga. Saara Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf.”

Following Kill, Raghav reunited with Lakshya for Aryan Khan’s directorial venture.

Ba***ds of Bollywood: When and Where to Watch

Ba***ds of Bollywood is available for streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the series promises the perfect dose of Bollywood-style masala and entertainment.

The ensemble cast includes Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, Vijayant Kohli, and Rohit Gill, among others.

The premiere night was a star-studded affair, attended by A-listers and celebrities across industries. From Madhuri Dixit–Dr. Shriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn–Kajol to Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Mira Rajput, several big names graced the occasion.