Raghav Juyal’s ‘Kill’ Makes History, Becomes Only Indian Film With 2 Nods At Vulture Stunt Awards 2025

New Delhi: Raghav Juyal’s Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, has made history by securing two major nominations at the prestigious Vulture Annual Stunt Awards 2025.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, it’s the only Indian film to achieve this remarkable feat. The action thriller has been nominated in the fiercely competitive Best Fight category for the intense combat between Raghav and protagonist Lakshya.

The makers shared this exciting news with fans via Instagram Stories, announcing Kill's nomination at the 2025 Vulture Annual Stunt Awards.

This category honours the most intense hand-to-hand combat sequences—no shootouts, just raw, unfiltered action, sometimes with weapons in play. Kill finds itself in formidable company, going toe-to-toe with Hollywood biggies like 'The Beekeeper','Life After Fighter', 'The Shadow Strays', and 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.'

Kill has also earned a nomination for Best Overall Action Film, a category celebrating movies that push the boundaries of the action genre. Praised for its intense action and gore, the film has set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. From its theatrical release in 2024 to its OTT success, Kill has cemented its status as a game-changer. Additionally, it has secured a Best Picture nomination at IIFA 2025.

Raghav Juyal, known for his decade-long journey as a dancer and entertainer, shocked audiences with his spine-chilling turn as the ruthless antagonist Fani in Kill. His performance was hailed as a career-defining revelation, earning praise for its intensity and raw impact. Juyal has now secured a nomination for Performance in a Negative Role at IIFA 2025.