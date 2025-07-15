Rahu Ketu: Pulkit Samrat Calls Rehearsal 'That Weird Space Between Bad And Brilliant’, Shares BTS Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is once again proving his dedication to craft with a striking behind-the-scenes glimpse from the dance rehearsals of his upcoming film 'Rahu Ketu.' Donned in loose polka-dotted dhoti pants and a sleeveless black tee, Pulkit brings a raw, rugged energy to the frame.

Alongside the visuals, the actor shared a caption that resonated deeply: 'Rehearsal: That weird space between being bad and being brilliant.' The line offers a rare, honest look at the vulnerable space artists inhabit while building something transformative.

Take A Look At The Post:

Pulkit Samrat often treats fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Rahu Ketu. Recently, the actor shared shooting stills from Manali, featuring breathtaking views and some Maggi. He was seen wearing a traditional Himachali cap.

In other slides, Pulkit was captured chatting warmly with his co-stars Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma. In another photo, he posed alongside director Vipul Vig.

Backed by Zee Studios, Rahu Ketu is scheduled to release in 2025. With filming currently underway in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh.

Rahu Ketu Puja Ceremony

Earlier, Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and announced the film along with an update from the shoot. The post featured Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma, offering a glimpse into the on-set camaraderie and a heartfelt clip of the puja ceremony.

The actor captioned the post as ''Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!''. The film is shaping up to be a fun-filled entertainer packed with unexpected twists.

Pulkit Samrat Upcoming Movies

Besides Rahu Ketu, Pulkit has an exciting line-up that includes a Netflix original television series titled Glory, which will mark his debut on the OTT platform. Produced by Atomic Films and directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Pulkit will play the role of a boxer in this sports crime thriller. With Glory and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, 2025 is shaping up to be a treat of on-screen performances for Pulkit's fans.

With the fresh shared Rahu Ketu BTS, Pulkit reminds us that preparation is not just about polish it's about the chaos, sweat, and surrender behind the scenes.