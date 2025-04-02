Rahu Ketu: Pulkit Samrat Gears Up For Fantasy Comedy, Filming Begins With Varun Sharma And Shalini Pandey

Actor Pulkit Samrat is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming fantasy comedy, Rahu Ketu. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Vipul Vig, the film promises a rollercoaster of humor and adventure. Joining him on this cinematic journey are Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey.

The much-anticipated film has officially commenced filming, marking another exciting milestone in Pulkit’s career, where he is celebrated for his energetic screen presence and impeccable comic timing.

Taking to social media, Pulkit Samrat shared his excitement with a quirky caption:

"Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!"

With its unique title and an intriguing blend of fantasy and comedy, Rahu Ketu has already started generating buzz among fans. The film marks Pulkit’s first on-screen collaboration with Shalini Pandey, while he reunites with Varun Sharma after their hit comedy Fukrey.

Pulkit Samrat’s Exciting Lineup

Apart from Rahu Ketu, Pulkit also has Suswagatam Khushamadeed lined up for release. Starring opposite Isabelle Kaif, the film presents a unique cross-cultural love story, emphasizing the power of togetherness in a divided world.

A few days ago, Pulkit announced the film’s release date and shared his emotions about overcoming challenges to bring the project to the big screen.

"I am glad that the makers believe so much in the film that in spite of so many hurdles, date changes, etc., we are finally gonna release the film that we’ve made with so much love! It’s been years of waiting, and now I can’t wait for the audiences to watch this work of heart and labor," Pulkit shared in a statement.

The romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushamadeed is slated to hit theatres on May 16, 2025.