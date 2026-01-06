Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer Out: Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma Promise Laughter, Chaos, & Fun
RAHU KETU

‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer Out: Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma Promise Laughter, Chaos, & Fun

The trailer of Rahu Ketu teases a laughter-filled, chaotic ride as Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reunite for a light-hearted comedy set in a quirky new world.

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer Out: Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma Promise Laughter, Chaos, & Fun(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film 'Rahu Ketu' have unveiled the much-awaited trailer, offering a glimpse into a storyline full of humour and chaos.

The film stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in lead roles, with the trailer highlighting their camaraderie and comic timing.

The trailer opens with veteran actor Piyush Mishra lending his distinctive voice to narrate the story of Rahu and Ketu. It then moves into a fun introduction of Rahu and Ketu, played by Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Their innocent, clueless nature and easy chemistry, paired with silly antics, bring laughter.

Backed by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, 'Rahu Ketu' positions itself as a light-hearted entertainer. Earlier, Pulkit and Varun opened up about what fans can expect from the movie, which is directed by Vipul Vig.

"This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films," Pulkit told ANI.

Also Read | ‘Rahu Ketu’ Teaser Out: Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma Reunite For Hilarious Astrological Adventure

"So, there is their uniqueness and their unique characters in this film. There is a strange, fantastical, mythical world in this film. Also, we had the opportunity to work with Piyush Mishra sir for the first time, and he is truly outstanding. Alongside him were Manu Rishi sir, Amit Sial, Shalini, and Chunky Pandey sir. For us, going to the set every day felt like attending an acting workshop," he added.

Varun assured that 'Rahu Ketu' will remind fans of 'Fukrey'."Just like Fukrey 1, 2, and 3 , this film offers the same spirit, but in a completely new world, with new characters and a fresh set of actors. Pulkit and I remain the common thread, and together we bring you a highly entertaining and fun way to begin 2026. Comedy is a genre that truly comes alive in theatres...when people sit together, laugh together, and share that joy, the emotion is unmatched. So come experience it on the big screen from 16th January," Varun said.

'Rahu Ketu' is set to be released on January 16.

