Rahu Ketu X Review: Netizens Praise Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma's Hilarious Duo And Feel-Good Comedy
Rahu Ketu Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu hit theatres today, i.e. January 16, 2026 - Read here to check netizens' honest take.
Trending Photos
Rahu Ketu X Review: Rahu Ketu has received an enthusiastic response from audiences, with early viewers flooding social media to express their excitement and praise for the film’s humor, performances, and uplifting, feel-good tone.
Rahu Ketu Netizens Review
Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu has been winning over audiences, with netizens especially praising the on-screen chemistry between Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, calling their pairing one of the film’s biggest strengths.
Also Read | Rahu Ketu Trailer: Netizens React As Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Reunite On Screen; Check X Reviews
One fan shared her excitement, writing, “Can’t decide who I love more! Rahu Ketu or Hunny Choocha! Ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together!”
Can’t decide who I love more!
Rahu ketu or hunny Choocha! ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together! #PulkitSamrat #VarunSharma pic.twitter.com/lleobL8IUE — Shivani (@_Shivkivani) January 16, 2026
Another viewer praised a standout moment from the film, saying, “The scene in the police station ends on such an unexpected note! #PulkitSamrat, I’m a fan! Loving #RahuKetu!”
The scene in the police station ends on such an unexpected note! #PulkitSamrat, I’m a fan! Loving #RahuKetu! pic.twitter.com/SufJ6Q4J33 — (@Alreadysad__) January 16, 2026
A fan who watched the film on its first day wrote, “Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll!”
Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll! #RahuKetu pic.twitter.com/s953YdiJ7E — Parul (@Newbie_fille) January 16, 2026
Sharing his surprise at how much he enjoyed the film, one netizen stated, “Walked in with no expectations, walked out with a big smile! #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma have just killed it in #RahuKetu! Special mention on the mime act by Pulkit. One of my fav scenes from the movie”
Walked in with no expectations, walked out with a big smile! #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma have just killed it in #RahuKetu! Special mention on the mime act by Pulkit. One of my fav scenes from the movie pic.twitter.com/FbLZcaGWsZ — Rahul Kumar Pandey (@raaahulpandey) January 16, 2026
Highlighting the duo’s effortless chemistry, another user wrote, “Rahu Ketu works largely because of the madness #PulkitSharma and #VarunSharma bring on screen. Their sync is so natural that it genuinely feels like they’re finishing each other’s sentences.”
Rahu Ketu works largely because of the madness #PulkitSharma and #VarunSharma bring on screen. Their sync is so natural that it genuinely feels like they’re finishing each other’s sentences #RahuKetu pic.twitter.com/67i4VwB6Bm — Arjun (@ArjunVcOnline) January 16, 2026
Pulkit Samrat’s screen presence also caught attention, with one fan commenting, “#PulkitSamrat ki body looks so good. Painting jaise! He has really arrived. Pulkit Samrat 2.0! #Rahuketu defo worth a watch!”
#PulkitSamrat ki body looks so good. Painting jaise! He has really arrived. Pulkit Samrat 2.0! #Rahuketu defo worth a watch! pic.twitter.com/zreWZRpqn0 — N (@Ichanpyaari) January 16, 2026
Summing up his experience, another viewer shared, "Just watched #Rahuketu movie it's just mind freshening movie the way #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma #Shalinipandey shows their character it's one of the finest comedy movie i ever watched. In the era of action movies it's tym to refresh ur mood with this movie. 4/5 stars.”
Just watched #Rahuketu movie it's just mind freshening movie the way #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma #Shalinipandey shows their character it's one of the finest comedy movie i ever watched.
In the era of action movies it's tym to refresh ur mood with this movie. 4/5 stars. — Aman Prakash (@aptk2043) January 16, 2026
About Rahu Ketu
Rahu Ketu is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language comedy film written and directed by Vipul Vig. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday in prominent roles.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv