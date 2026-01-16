Advertisement
Rahu Ketu X Review: Netizens Praise Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma's Hilarious Duo And Feel-Good Comedy

Rahu Ketu Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu hit theatres today, i.e. January 16, 2026 - Read here to check netizens' honest take.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahu Ketu X Review: Netizens Praise Pulkit Samrat And Varun Sharma's Hilarious Duo And Feel-Good Comedy(Image: X)

Rahu Ketu X Review: Rahu Ketu has received an enthusiastic response from audiences, with early viewers flooding social media to express their excitement and praise for the film’s humor, performances, and uplifting, feel-good tone.

Rahu Ketu Netizens Review

Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu has been winning over audiences, with netizens especially praising the on-screen chemistry between Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, calling their pairing one of the film’s biggest strengths.

Also Read | Rahu Ketu Trailer: Netizens React As Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Reunite On Screen; Check X Reviews

One fan shared her excitement, writing, “Can’t decide who I love more! Rahu Ketu or Hunny Choocha! Ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together!”

Another viewer praised a standout moment from the film, saying, “The scene in the police station ends on such an unexpected note! #PulkitSamrat, I’m a fan! Loving #RahuKetu!”

A fan who watched the film on its first day wrote, “Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll!”

Sharing his surprise at how much he enjoyed the film, one netizen stated, “Walked in with no expectations, walked out with a big smile! #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma have just killed it in #RahuKetu! Special mention on the mime act by Pulkit. One of my fav scenes from the movie”

Highlighting the duo’s effortless chemistry, another user wrote, “Rahu Ketu works largely because of the madness #PulkitSharma and #VarunSharma bring on screen. Their sync is so natural that it genuinely feels like they’re finishing each other’s sentences.”

Pulkit Samrat’s screen presence also caught attention, with one fan commenting, “#PulkitSamrat ki body looks so good. Painting jaise! He has really arrived. Pulkit Samrat 2.0! #Rahuketu defo worth a watch!”

Summing up his experience, another viewer shared, "Just watched #Rahuketu movie it's just mind freshening movie the way #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma #Shalinipandey shows their character it's one of the finest comedy movie i ever watched. In the era of action movies it's tym to refresh ur mood with this movie. 4/5 stars.”

About Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language comedy film written and directed by Vipul Vig. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday in prominent roles.

