Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018414https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/rahul-bhat-stuns-fans-with-intense-transformation-for-anurag-kashyap-s-kennedy-watch-3018414.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesRahul Bhat stuns fans with intense transformation for Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy - WATCH
KENNEDY

Rahul Bhat stuns fans with intense transformation for Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy - WATCH

Rahul Bhat delivers a career-defining performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, a gripping neo-noir thriller set for OTT release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Bhat stuns fans with intense transformation for Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy - WATCH(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy is gearing up for its OTT debut, bringing the neo-noir thriller to a wider audience after years of festival acclaim and anticipation.

Jaw-Dropping Transformation Video Released

The makers recently dropped a stunning transformation video of Rahul Bhat, offering an electrifying glimpse into his preparation for the role. The clip showcases both the physical and emotional depth Bhat has invested in portraying Kennedy, a sleepless ex-cop navigating crime, corruption, and inner demons.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Cannes Premiere Earned Global Praise

Kennedy first premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. International critics lauded the film’s atmospheric storytelling, neo-noir texture, and Bhat’s deeply internal performance. Many hailed it as one of Kashyap’s finest works in recent years, raw, restrained, and resonating on a global scale.

Also Read | Kennedy on OTT: Anurag Kashyap film starring Sunny Leone-Rahul Bhatt gets streaming release

Plot Overview: A Former Cop’s Dark Journey

The 2026 film follows Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat, a former cop presumed dead by society. Operating under the alias “Kennedy,” he works as a ruthless contract enforcer within a corrupt police system, balancing violence and vulnerability with chilling precision.

Despite critical acclaim, Kennedy faced a three-year wait before its commercial release. During this time, it travelled across international film festivals, steadily earning recognition as a modern cult classic among cinephiles.

Rahul Bhat’s Career-Defining Performance

Central to the film’s growing legend is Bhat’s performance. With minimal dialogue and piercing intensity, he embodies a man teetering between brutality and humanity. The newly released transformation video only reinforces what Cannes audiences already witnessed: a role forged through complete commitment and artistry.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Salman Ali Agha reaction after reaching Super 8
'We have been playing good cricket': Agha shrugs off India loss after big win
Galgotias University
After Chinese robodog, Galgotias' 'in-house' drone ID'd as Korean import
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Not Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit: Hardik reveals who reignited him after IPL 2025
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026: Why did Government of India extend AI Expo dates?
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India, France share 'same objective' on AI innovation, says Macron
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'
Critical Mineral
Pakistan's current critical mineral moment more promise than performance
China humanoid robots
Humanoid robots perform live Kung Fu at China’s Spring Festival Gala | Video
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
Zendaya
Zendaya reveals relationship red flags and her 'Character test'