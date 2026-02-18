Rahul Bhat stuns fans with intense transformation for Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy - WATCH

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy is gearing up for its OTT debut, bringing the neo-noir thriller to a wider audience after years of festival acclaim and anticipation.

Jaw-Dropping Transformation Video Released

The makers recently dropped a stunning transformation video of Rahul Bhat, offering an electrifying glimpse into his preparation for the role. The clip showcases both the physical and emotional depth Bhat has invested in portraying Kennedy, a sleepless ex-cop navigating crime, corruption, and inner demons.

Cannes Premiere Earned Global Praise

Kennedy first premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. International critics lauded the film’s atmospheric storytelling, neo-noir texture, and Bhat’s deeply internal performance. Many hailed it as one of Kashyap’s finest works in recent years, raw, restrained, and resonating on a global scale.

Plot Overview: A Former Cop’s Dark Journey

The 2026 film follows Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat, a former cop presumed dead by society. Operating under the alias “Kennedy,” he works as a ruthless contract enforcer within a corrupt police system, balancing violence and vulnerability with chilling precision.

Despite critical acclaim, Kennedy faced a three-year wait before its commercial release. During this time, it travelled across international film festivals, steadily earning recognition as a modern cult classic among cinephiles.

Rahul Bhat’s Career-Defining Performance

Central to the film’s growing legend is Bhat’s performance. With minimal dialogue and piercing intensity, he embodies a man teetering between brutality and humanity. The newly released transformation video only reinforces what Cannes audiences already witnessed: a role forged through complete commitment and artistry.