Raid 2 Movie X Review: Fans Criticize It As 'A Sequel That Offers Nothing New'

New Delhi: After the commercial success of Raid (2018), its much-anticipated sequel, Raid 2, made its debut in cinemas today, Thursday, May 1, 2025. Fans who loved the first installment rushed to theaters for this new chapter in the crime thriller saga.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. However, the film has received mixed reviews, with some praising it as a "solid thrilling sequel," while others have criticized its execution, stating that it lacks the intensity of the original.

One reviewer expressed disappointment, calling Raid 2 a sequel that "offers nothing new to the audience," while acknowledging strong performances by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and the supporting cast. On social media, the reviewer tweeted: "#Raid2Review: 2/5. A sequel that offers nothing new to the audience. It's like a remake of the first film with less intensity and tension. The only positive is performances (except #VaaniKapoor) from #AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh, and others."

On the flip side, another fan rated the movie 3.5/5, calling it "a solid thrilling sequel" to its predecessor. They praised Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of a government officer and noted Riteish Deshmukh’s standout performance: "#Raid2 ~ A solid thrilling sequel to Raid. Ajay Devgn in government officer roles >> Riteish Deshmukh is fireee! Amit Sial is the surprise package imo (3.5/5)."

Some viewers felt the sequel faltered in its execution, pointing out that while the script had potential to build interest and connect with the first film, the insertion of songs disrupted the movie’s flow. One fan wrote, "RAID 2: The script creates great interest and connects well to part 1, but it fails in execution due to unnecessary songs. Riteish Deshmukh is the highlight of this movie."

Despite the mixed reviews, others have appreciated the movie's gripping drama, saying it made a "strong and enduring impact" with its intense narrative and formidable antagonist. Another fan wrote, "#MovieReview: #RAID2 makes a strong and enduring impact, driven by its gripping drama, a formidable antagonist, and a balance between entertainment and intensity."

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios.