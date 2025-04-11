New Delhi: After raising the curiosity levels with Raid 2 trailer, the makers have dropped their first song, ‘Nasha’, featuring the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia, lighting up the screen with her electrifying dance moves. She is back with yet another scintillating special dance number after her super successful 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from 'Stree 2'.

Raid 2 Song Nasha

Composed by White Noise Collective, the song pulses with the energy of a high-octane dance number. Tamannaah brings the heat with a performance that’s both graceful and power-packed, adding glamour and excitement to the film’s story. The energetic track is sung by Jasmin Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar, and penned by Jaani creating the perfect setting with infectious appeal.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares, “There’s something magnetic about Nasha—it’s the kind of track that grabs you from the first beat. The rhythm, the energy, the vibe—everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I’m excited for audiences to experience this one. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it’s got that undeniable groove.”

Raid 2 Release

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the most engrossing entertainer of the year. The battle lines are drawn, and the stakes are high – are you ready for the ultimate showdown?

The movie stars an ensemble cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial among other celebrated actors joining this high stake sequel.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.