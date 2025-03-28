Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878656https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/raid-2-teaser-ajay-devgn-as-amay-patnaik-looks-impressive-watch-2878656.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAID 2 TEASER

Raid 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn As Amay Patnaik Looks Impressive - Watch

Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raid 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn As Amay Patnaik Looks Impressive - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited film Raid 2's teaser is finally out and it looks high in the action buzz. The crime thriller is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to Raid (2018), Raid 2 follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik who tracks another white-collar crime.

In the Raid 2 teaser, IRS officer Amay Patnaik is back, and this time, the stakes are even higher as he sets out to battle Dada Bhai Riteish Deshmukh. It has some heavy-duty dialogues and powerful montages to keep the audiences hooked. 

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, among others, Raid 2 promises an entertaining mix of action, intensity, and high stakes drama. 

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. 

Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK