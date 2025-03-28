Raid 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn As Amay Patnaik Looks Impressive - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited film Raid 2's teaser is finally out and it looks high in the action buzz. The crime thriller is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to Raid (2018), Raid 2 follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik who tracks another white-collar crime.

In the Raid 2 teaser, IRS officer Amay Patnaik is back, and this time, the stakes are even higher as he sets out to battle Dada Bhai Riteish Deshmukh. It has some heavy-duty dialogues and powerful montages to keep the audiences hooked.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, among others, Raid 2 promises an entertaining mix of action, intensity, and high stakes drama.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.