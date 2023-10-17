trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676608
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAJ KUNDRA

Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Trolls As He Announces Trailer Launch Date Of 'UT 69'

Raj Kundra, who has kept a low profile for an extended period, will make his first public appearance in front of the media during this event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Trolls As He Announces Trailer Launch Date Of 'UT 69' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer launch of the Raj Kundra biopic, "UT69," is set to take place on October 18th, promising an exciting revelation. In a surprising turn of events, the enigmatic Raj Kundra will finally face the media after a prolonged period of anonymity.

Raj Kundra, who has kept a low profile for an extended period, will make his first public appearance in front of the media during this event. The unveiling of "Maskman Raj Kundra" promises to be a defining moment in the lead-up to the film's release. This unprecedented trailer launch event seems like the cherry on top of the cake after a series of unique set of promotional videos that have been released about the movie in recent days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Today, a mysterious video of Raj Kundra wearing a black mask has emerged, with viewers clamoring for a hidden link. Raj Kundra, in the center of it all, teases, "You want the link? Be ready for it tomorrow at 12 pm!" This cryptic announcement sparks curiosity and speculation if the link hints at the trailer launch of the film.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?