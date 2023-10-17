Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Trolls As He Announces Trailer Launch Date Of 'UT 69'

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer launch of the Raj Kundra biopic, "UT69," is set to take place on October 18th, promising an exciting revelation. In a surprising turn of events, the enigmatic Raj Kundra will finally face the media after a prolonged period of anonymity.

Raj Kundra, who has kept a low profile for an extended period, will make his first public appearance in front of the media during this event. The unveiling of "Maskman Raj Kundra" promises to be a defining moment in the lead-up to the film's release. This unprecedented trailer launch event seems like the cherry on top of the cake after a series of unique set of promotional videos that have been released about the movie in recent days.

Today, a mysterious video of Raj Kundra wearing a black mask has emerged, with viewers clamoring for a hidden link. Raj Kundra, in the center of it all, teases, "You want the link? Be ready for it tomorrow at 12 pm!" This cryptic announcement sparks curiosity and speculation if the link hints at the trailer launch of the film.