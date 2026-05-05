Raja Shivaji buzz: Riteish Deshmukh reveals star cast worked for free to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, a grand historical drama, has made a powerful impact since its theatrical release on May 1. The film, which pays tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, features a star-studded ensemble cast from both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Box Office Collection

The film has opened to an impressive response at the box office, collecting Rs 33 crore within its first three days of release. The strong numbers highlight the audience’s interest in the large-scale historical spectacle.

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“Everyone Worked Free for Maharaj,” Says Riteish Deshmukh

Speaking about the project, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that all actors associated with the film worked without remuneration as a tribute to the Maratha warrior king. “All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj,” he said, adding that the intention was to remain faithful to history without compromise.

Riteish Deshmukh added, “We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi. Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj from this film.”

Deshmukh also noted that the film has been released in both Marathi and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience. With summer holidays beginning, he described it as a suitable opportunity for families and younger viewers to learn about the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh visits Latur, receives massive welcome amid `Raja Shivaji` success

Star-Studded Cast and Key Roles

The film features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh in a leading role. Salman Khan appears in a special role as Jiva Mahale, Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Shahji Bhosale, and Sanjay Dutt portrays Afzal Khan.

Raja Shivaji is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner. The film is a large-scale cinematic tribute to the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, released worldwide on May 1, 2026.