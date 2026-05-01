Raja Shivaji X review: From ‘power-packed’ to ‘magnificent tribute’, here’s how netizens are reacting to Riteish Deshmukh’s film

Raja Shivaji X review: One of the most anticipated projects of this year, Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role has hit theatres. The film has witnessed a decent start at the box office and social media users were quick to share their opinions. Many praised its scale, performances by the cast and storytelling.

Riteish Deshmukh is seen in the role of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, portraying his journey to establish Swarajya.

How are netizens reacting to Raja Shivaji?

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Riteish Deshmukh starrer a “magnificent tribute” to the warrior king.

His tweet read, “#OneWordReview…

#RajaShivaji: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: 4.5

A magnificent tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Director Riteish Deshmukh delivers a landmark film. DON’T MISS IT! #RajaShivajiReview

#RajaShivaji is a grand cinematic salute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This epic blends spectacle with soul, narrating a story that resonates deeply with pride and patriotism.

Handling a subject of such monumental importance is no easy task, but director Riteish Deshmukh rises to the occasion with remarkable confidence and conviction. His storytelling is immersive, his vision crystal clear, and his execution nothing short of spectacular.”

Another social media user called Salman Khan’s cameo goosebumps-worthy.

Raja Shivaji REVIEW !!! @Riteishd is The biggest Attraction of the film , his performance he could pulled it off !!!



Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan The war scenes are a major highlight — a Marathi film industry is seeing this level of realistic war action for the… pic.twitter.com/B05QfRQ5y3 — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) May 1, 2026

The user wrote, “Raja Shivaji REVIEW!!!

@Riteishd is the biggest attraction of the film. His performance proves he could pull it off.

Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan are strong. The war scenes are a major highlight. The Marathi film industry is seeing this level of realistic war action for the first time. Surprising visuals.

There is a lot of action, the story is emotional and stays true to the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

#RajaShivaji Review - Magnificent Blockbuster



Rating -



Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance. @Riteishd delivers a… pic.twitter.com/75HzHjsKJg — Girish (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026

The Marathi version is about 195 minutes long, while the Hindi version is slightly shorter at 187 minutes.

@BeingSalmanKhan cameo is pure goosebumps.”

Another tweet called the ambitious historical drama a blockbuster, saying, “#RajaShivaji Review – Magnificent Blockbuster

Rating – 4.5

Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema, bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance.

@Riteishd delivers a career-defining performance, embodying Maharaj’s visionary leadership and fierce spirit, while @geneliad adds depth as Maharani Saibai. @duttsanjay and @juniorbachchan bring a powerful, commanding presence as adversaries.

With Ajay-Atul’s thunderous music and Santosh Sivan’s breathtaking visuals, this isn’t just a film, it’s a celebration of Swarajya.

Get ready for a blockbuster that will make every Marathi heart swell with pride.

Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

Also Read: Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji to Matka King

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is one of the most anticipated projects of this year.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. The film has a runtime of 195 minutes.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh officially confirmed Salman Khan’s appearance in the film during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, where he appeared alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The film arrived in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.