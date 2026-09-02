Rajkumar Hirani drops big update on Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots sequel

New Delhi: Director Rajkumar Hirani's one of the most loved outings, '3 Idiots', will get a sequel, and that was confirmed by the makers some time back. The film holds a special place in the hearts of the audience as it inspired the youth to pursue their dreams and break free from the clutter mindset imposed by society.
Rajkumar Hirani recently opened up on the sequel to '3 Idiots' and told ANI in an interview: "We are working on it... Once it reaches the right stage, we will talk about it. The casting will be the same. Even when I made the sequel to 'Munna Bhai MBBS'—'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'—I had not originally intended to make one. If you recall, at that time, sequels had not really worked before that... I made it because the story fit the characters of the film... I never set out to write it specifically as a sequel. We were just writing the story when it struck me that it fit these characters perfectly—it was not about the sequel itself, but about the story... We will only proceed if the writing comes together properly..."
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the sequel to the film '3 Idiots', Director Rajkumar Hirani says, "We are working on it... Once it reaches the right stage, we will talk about it. The casting will be the same. Even when I made the sequel to 'Munna Bhai MBBS'—'Lage Raho Munna… pic.twitter.com/F2afsaeJ0z— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
Earlier, Hirani told The Hollywood Reporter India that he and his writing partner, Abhijat Joshi, are currently developing the sequel's story and script. He said, "There is a lot of work left. It's primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It's not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"
He added, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."
3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.
A massive blockbuster worldwide, 3 Idiots crossed Rs 400 crore globally and also witnessed tremendous success in China, where it surpassed the box office collections of Avatar, making it one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.