New Delhi: Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar starrer Maalik continues its steady run at the box office, minting an impressive Rs 2.12 crore on Tuesday despite being a weekday taking its 5 day total to a solid Rs 19.02 crore nett in Indian Box Office.

As of now, Maalik earned around 0.7 Cr India net on its sixth day.

The strong word of mouth and audience appreciation for Rajkummar Rao’s intense gangster avatar have fueled this action entertainer’s momentum. With growing interest and positive reviews, Maalik is poised to sustain and climb further through the week.

Maalik is an intense action entertainer set in 80’s Allahabad a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. It explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik running in cinemas now.

The film witnessed a big jump on its third day (Sunday), collecting an impressive Rs. 5.55 Cr nett. Released on 11th July, the film has garnered positive responses from both audiences and critics for Rajkummar’s never-seen-before ruthless gangster avatar and its gripping storyline.

Over the weekend, the film recorded a remarkable jump despite competing with other releases.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created."

