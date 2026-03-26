Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' release date locked!

Mumbai: The release date for the upcoming film 'Toaster' which stars actors RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra has been announced.

The makers announced the release date along with details about the film, which is a dark comedy built around a simple situation that turns chaotic. The story follows what happens when a wedding is called off after gifts have already been exchanged, and one person refuses to forget about a toaster he had given.

'Toaster' is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15, 2026.

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Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

'Toaster' also marks the first film produced under Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's banner, Kampa Film. Patralekhaa shared her experience of stepping into production and spoke about choosing this story for their first project.

Talking about stepping into production, Patralekhaa, as per a release said, "Beginning this journey with Netflix, who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories, makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life."

"Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can't wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride," she added.

Meanwhile, Rao also has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in 'Nikam', a film based on the life of noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He will also be seen in 'Raftaar' which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Described as a "powerful edge-of-the-seat drama", is set to arrive in theatres on July 24, 2026. (ANI)