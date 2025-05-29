Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi Recreate Iconic 'Titanic Pose' On Bhool Chuk Maaf Sets - Check Out The Viral BTS Video

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf continues to entertain moviegoers and enjoy a steady run at the box office. The duo's effortless chemistry and playful energy have the internet swooning. Treating fans to a special moment, Wamiqa Gabbi shared a playful behind-the-scenes video from the Varanasi Ghats, where the duo was seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose, channeling their inner Jack and Rose while singing a song.

Taking to Instagram, Wamiqa posted this BTS video with a perfect caption, ''Just Titli and Ranjan on a regular day. ''

The fun BTS moment instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with heart and laughing emojis. One fan wrote, 'Titanic se better tha,' while another wrote, 'Bhasad mache basti mein, Ranjan-Titli rahe apni masti mein!', another user wrote, 'One of the best moment.' Complimenting the fun video one wrote, 'I have seen twice and I am still laughing out loud!.'

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's this time loop rom-com performed steadily on first 6 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 40.75 Crore India net. The film earned Rs 3.25 Crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), which was a drop from its Monday and Tuesday earnings (Rs 4.5 Crore and Rs 4.75 Crore). Ever since its collection rose to double digits on Sunday (Rs 11.5 Crore), it’s not been able to attain that level again. The film earned Rs 9.5 Crore and Rs 7 Crore on its first Friday and Rs 9.5 Crore on its Saturday respectively.

Directed by Karan Sharma and Produced by Maddock Films, this rom-com also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav and Jay Thakkar in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Bhool Chuk Maaf faced a major set back after legal action from multiplex chain PVR INOX citing breach of contract, later the matter was settled. As a result, The was released in theatres on May 23. The rom-com is set for its digital release on Prime Video India on June 6.