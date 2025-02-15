New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao, widely recognized as one of India’s most versatile actors, has taken on yet another dynamic role in his upcoming film Maalik. The actor has unveiled the first look for the highly anticipated action thriller, where he is seen sporting an intense, fierce expression while holding a gun, giving fans a glimpse of his transformation for the role.

The makers of the film shared the official announcement along with the poster, writing, “Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025.” With this bold statement, it’s clear that Maalik will feature Rajkummar in a never-before-seen gangster role, bringing a new intensity to his already impressive portfolio of performances.

Maalik is set to release in theaters on 20th June 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Rajkummar in this gripping, action-packed avatar. The film promises to be a thrilling addition to his already diverse career, which includes standout roles in films like Mr & Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, all of which were released in 2024.

With the release date now confirmed, expectations for Maalik are high, as Rajkummar continues to prove his versatility in an array of different genres.