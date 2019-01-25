Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister gets a new release date

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister', which was slated to release on March 8, 2019, has been pushed a week ahead. The film will now release on March 21, 2019.

The film was originally set to release on Gandhi Jayanti last year, i.e. on October 2, 2018. But, it was later pushed to December 14, 2018 release.

Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter, along with a poster of the film, writing, "#MereyPyarePrimeMinister gets a new release date: 15 March 2019... Film highlights mother-son relationship... Stars Anjali Patil... Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra... Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy... Lyrics by Gulzar."

The film has its focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country, told through the story of a slum boy, who wants to build a toilet for his mother.

Shot in the real Mumbai slums, the film brings to light sanitation issues through four children, real extras from slums and national award-winning actress Anjali Patil and Makrand Deshpande. The music of the film has been given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.