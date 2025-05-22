Rakht Brahmand: Ali Fazal Trains With MMA Fighter Umberto Barbagallo

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal is currently undergoing intense training in Jujutsu, under Italian expert and black belt Umberto Barbagallo, to prepare for the next schedule of Rakht Brahmand. Speaking about the preparation, a source from the production said, “Ali was clear from the beginning that he wanted to train properly for the role.”

“He didn’t want to rely on doubles for the action scenes. That’s why the team brought in Umberto to help him get into shape and learn the technique,” the source added. “Rakht Brahmand” is produced by filmmakers Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The series also features a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. “Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom” is an action fantasy television series on Netflix directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

It is based on a Marathi short story Vidushak by G. A. Kulkarni, this series is set to premiere on Netflix as a six-episode limited series. The first season is reportedly set in a fictional kingdom where it focuses on the conflict between two princes who are vying for the throne of the kingdom. In March, Ali talked about how he has been growing his hair for a year, been spending 6-7 hours a day training to build the right physique and diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make his action sequences look as authentic as possible.

His preparation includes intense weight training, diction coaching, and immersive learning of ancient Indian martial arts. The actor had said: "Signing Rakht Brahmand was an easy decision for me because it’s unlike anything I’ve done before. The depth, the scale, and the sheer vision of the project are incredible.” But with a role of this magnitude comes great responsibility, said Ali.

“I knew from day one that this would require intense physical and mental preparation. I have been spending nearly 6-7 hours a day training—whether it's weight training to build the right physique, diction classes to perfect my speech, or diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make my action sequences look as raw and authentic as possible.”

“The real challenge has been pushing my body and mind beyond their limits. This process has been demanding, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the world we are creating with Rakht Brahmand."