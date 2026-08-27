Raksha Bandhan 2026: Top 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate brother-sister bond

Raksha Bandhan is one of those festivals that really gets at something simple: the bond between brothers and sisters, all that love, care, and protection wrapped up in one celebration. Every year, come this time, people gravitate toward films that capture sibling relationships, family values, that whole emotional thread. So with Raksha Bandhan 2026 just around the corner, here's a look at some Bollywood movies that get sibling love just right the heartfelt kind that actually stays with you.