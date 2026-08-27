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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Top 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate brother-sister bond

Raksha Bandhan 2026 is a perfect occasion to celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters through meaningful Bollywood films.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Top 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate brother-sister bond
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Top 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate brother-sister bond
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