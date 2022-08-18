Raksha Bandhan dips massively at box office, fails to collect Rs 40 crore

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has failed to impress fans at the box office. Even after running for 7 days, the film has not been able to touch even 40 crore rupees. According to box office India, the film earned only around 1.15 crore rupees, which took its total collection to 36.3 crore rupees.

The box office results have taken everyone by shock considering the stellar cast and crew of the film. The daily collections of the film have not touched double digits even once.

'Raksha Bandhan' is clashing at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is also struggling to bring audiences to the theatre. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, on the other hand, collected around 1.75 crores on its seventh day, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ traces a common man’s struggles to get his sisters married after their parents' demise. The film had released in cinema halls on 11th August on the occasion of raksha bandhan.

Directed by ‘Atrangi Re’ fame Aanand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, it also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who portray Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film.