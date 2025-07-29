Rakul Preet Singh Heads To London For De De Pyaar De 2 Final Schedule

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted at the airport as she jetted off to London for the final schedule of her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The stylish actress turned heads with her chic yet comfy airport look, making a strong case for airport fashion done right.

Rakul Preet Singh's Airport Look

Dressed in a relaxed co-ord set, paired with minimal accessories and a natural glow, Rakul exuded grace, style, and ease—all while staying travel-ready. Her choice of outfit reflected her personality: cool, confident, and always in control. It’s no surprise that her fans admire not just her screen presence but also her impeccable off-duty fashion sense.

About De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De released in 2019 and the romantic comedy film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali in his directorial debut won fans' praise. Produced by Luv Films, it featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles while Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra play supporting roles.



De De Pyaar De 2 is an upcoming rom-com directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. It is a sequel to De De Pyaar De. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Now, with the sequel on its way, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds.