Rakul Preet Singh opens up about playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, actress Rakul Preet Singh has addressed her decision to take on the pivotal role of Surpanakha. Responding to an open letter from a fan, the actress shared her thoughts on embracing one of the epic’s most complex and misunderstood characters.
The fan letter commended Rakul for stepping outside conventional role choices to portray Surpanakha, noting that despite her defining influence on the trajectory of the Ramayana, the character is often reduced to a single incident. The writer expressed curiosity regarding what drew Rakul to the project and voiced hope that her performance would offer audiences a broader perspective.
Responding directly to the note, Rakul explained the motivation behind taking on the role:
"Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."
Thank you for this beautiful letter.— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 3, 2026
What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I… https://t.co/1wFWmfwNNd
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation produced on a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.
The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026, with the second chapter slated to follow in 2027.
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