New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga 'Ramayana' is making headlines and the buzz around the movie is palpable. One of the most anticipated Indian movies, boasts of an ensemble cast that brings this story to life. While Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, there is enough speculation about other characters as well.

Rakul Preet Replaces Priyanka Chopra?

Rakul Preet Singh is set to play Surpanakha, one of the most iconic characters in the epic. Interestingly, the role was reportedly first considered for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but eventually went to Rakul, reports TOI. It has led to a viral spree on social media pages as well. Many shared the news and fans have reacted as well. Take a look here:

Who Was Surpanakha?

Surpanakha or Shrupanakha was the sister of Ravana- the king of Lanka, and the daughter of the sage Vishrava and Rakshasi Kaikeshi. She is a pivotal force in the Ramayana. The Kamba Ramayanam describes her as a lovelorn and beautiful woman, attributing her behaviour to loneliness and thus humanising her, as per Wiki information.

Audiences are already eager to see how Rakul brings Surpanakha to life on the big screen. With Ramayana also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles, this casting only adds more excitement to the project.

Ramayana Cast, Release

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. At the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, the actor revealed that the filming for the first part of this much-anticipated mythological epic is complete. One of the highest-paid South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, known for her acting chops and powerful screen presence will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the epic narrative. Meanwhile, KGF star Yash will play Ravana on-screen.

While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.