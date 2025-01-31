Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi Poster Sparks Buzz Among Netizens; 'Rakul Has Cut Off Bhumi...'

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, known for her charm and screen presence, has once again captured the attention of her fans with the poster reveal of her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actress, who has been eagerly awaited back on the commercial film scene, looks stunning in the poster alongside co-star Arjun Kapoor. Sitting gracefully on a horse in a beautiful dress, Rakul exudes elegance, sparking excitement among fans and critics alike.

However, the poster has also sparked a flurry of reactions online, particularly around the portrayal of her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Netizens have noticed that Bhumi seems to be notably absent from the poster, with some jokingly questioning, “Rakul has cut off Bhumi from the poster???? Is it a real thing?”

Take A Look At It:

Despite the playful remarks, fans have been showering Rakul with praise, with many commenting on how gorgeous she looks. One fan wrote, “Omg, Rakul, you’re looking soooo pretty in the poster! Can’t stop staring!”, while another added, “Rakul, you’re slaying it effortlessly!”. The excitement around her appearance and the film itself is palpable, with many expressing their eagerness to see her back on the big screen.

Apart from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Rakul’s fans have plenty to look forward to. After her successful roles in previous films, Rakul will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, followed by an untitled comedy film with Neena Gupta. With a growing list of exciting projects, Rakul is set to continue captivating audiences with her versatility and undeniable charm in the months ahead.