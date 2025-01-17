Rakul Preet Singh To Begin Shooting For De De Pyaar De 2 Sequel

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to begin the next shooting schedule for the much-anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2. Known for her captivating presence and effortless charm, Rakul's performances always leave a lasting impact, and her portrayal of Ayesha in the first De De Pyaar De was no exception. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her return to the big screen in the sequel, and now, the wait is almost over.

According to an independent industry source, "Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel."

This time, both Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet will be seen with the exciting addition of R. Madhavan to the sequel.

In addition to De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul has a promising lineup of upcoming films, including an untitled comedy with Neena Gupta and Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans can look forward to seeing Rakul in a variety of roles in the near future.